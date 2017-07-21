Governor Works to Undo Cuts to Missouri Foster Care He OK'd

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he'll stop funding cuts for foster-care families that he approved earlier this year.

Greitens in a Thursday Facebook post said cutting aid to families who care for foster children was not his intention.

Greitens last month signed a budget that included an across-the-board 1.5 percent cut in reimbursements for doctors and other providers who care for people on Medicaid. That meant cuts to foster-care families.

The governor also went further than lawmakers and deepened cuts for providers other than foster-care parents to 3 percent.

Greitens now says he's sparing foster-care families from any funding cuts. His spokesman, Parker Briden, says the roughly $371,000 in general revenue needed to prevent cuts is coming from savings from moving children more quickly from foster-care into permanent homes.