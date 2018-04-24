Greitens' attorneys want Gardner off Mission Continues fundraising case

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to disqualify St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from overseeing the governor’s latest felony charge — and instead appoint a special prosecutor.

It stems from how Gardner has handled Greitens’ other felony case for felony invasion of privacy.



Greitens was charged on Friday with felony tampering with computer data. He’s accused of taking a fundraising list from The Mission Continues without the organization’s permission — and using that information to raise money for his 2016 gubernatorial bid.

In a Monday filing, Greitens' attorney James Bennett wrote that the St. Louis Circuit Court should appoint a special prosecutor instead of Gardner. Among among other things, Bennett says that Gardner has a “personal motivation to justify the prior charges and conduct by bringing new charges, which the defendant believes to be unfounded.”

“It is improper for a prosecutor to have a personal interest in creating another prosecution to distract from the way a prior prosecution was handled,” the filing states.

The filing also states that Burlison told attorneys in a closed meeting that William Tisaby, an investigator that Gardner hired to interview witnesses in the felony invasion of privacy case, may have committed perjury. Greitens’ attorneys wanted the invasion of privacy case thrown out after Tisaby allegedly made false statements during a deposition, including whether he took notes while interviewing witnesses.

“[Burlison] then explained to Ms. Gardner ‘the point still remains is that there is (sic) allegations that someone has to investigate,’” the filing states. “Without explaining the basis for her conclusions and acknowledging that other members of her staff had stated that Mr. Tisaby would be investigated, the circuit attorney responded ‘these are allegations that are unfounded.’ It is very difficult to understand how any person could conclude that Mr. Tisaby told the truth in his depositions. Thus, the circuit attorney’s support for Mr. Tisaby is difficult to understand.”

Gardner’s response

In response, Gardner’s office said in its filing that it “categorically rejects the claim that she is ‘interested’ or vindictive, and the circuit attorney likewise disputes the reckless and unwarranted accusation of subornation of perjury.”

“Defendant’s argument, if accepted, presents the very real prospect that courts will be called upon to appoint a special prosecutor in every case where the defendant has aggressively attacked the methods and conduct of the prosecutor in one case, to preclude the prosecution of other meritorious cases against that defendant,” the filing states.

The filing goes on to say that there is “simply is no realistic likelihood of vindictiveness when the prosecutor files an unrelated charge based on her own investigation and an investigation by the attorney general of the State.” That’s a reference to how Attorney General Josh Hawley sent evidence to Gardner in the computer data tampering case.

“The defendant’s motivation is transparent: he wishes to disable both the circuit attorney and the attorney general — the responsible elected officers charged with enforcement of the criminal laws — from proceeding on a criminal charge, in an obvious effort to delay the cause so as to deflect the General Assembly from pursuing its own agenda,” the filing states. “The court should not aid or abet this gambit.”

That line may be a reference to how Greitens’ attorneys want any special prosecutor to be “outside and independent from” Hawley’s office. Hawley called on Greitens to resign after a House report on the governor’s conduct was released. Greitens’ attorneys have requested a restraining order to prevent Hawley from any future legal involvement with the governor. A hearing on that request is set for Thursday in Cole County.

Greitens is facing the possibility of being impeached, especially after GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson called for the governor to step down. It only takes a majority of House members to impeach a governor — and then a panel of judges that the Senate selects decides whether that officeholder is removed.

