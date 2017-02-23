Greitens Eases Proposed Cuts To Home Care

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is largely reversing his proposed cut to in-home care services for low-income disabled residents.

Greitiens said Thursday he wants to use a $52 million settlement payment with tobacco companies to undo $41 million of a proposed $52 million reduction in Medicaid funding for in-home care services next fiscal year.

He is proposing to direct the additional $11 million from the settlement payment to lessen the $36 million cut he originally recommended in state aid for school busing.

Greitiens said in a statement that the proposal is "short-term relief." He promised to do an audit of the in-home care program in the coming months.

The governor's budget recommendations currently are being considered by a House committee.