Greitens Lawyer: Investigator "Corroded" Cases

A St. Louis judge is considering a request to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from one of the two felony cases against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Defense attorney Jack Garvey on Tuesday told Judge Rex Burlison that investigatory misdeeds in the invasion of privacy case against Greitens have "permeated and corroded" the second case, a computer tampering charge filed Friday. Garvey asked the judge to appoint a special prosecutor. Burlison took the request under advisement.

In the computer tampering case, Greitens is accused of obtaining a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign without permission. He was indicted in February on invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says investigator William Tisaby, accused by defense lawyers of lying in the first case, had "very limited interactions" in the computer tampering investigation.