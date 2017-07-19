Greitens' Nonprofit Gives $250K to Right-to-Work PAC

By 7 hours ago

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit has donated $250,000 to a political action committee created to help stave off efforts by labor unions to repeal Missouri's right-to-work law.

The Kansas City Star reports that the source of the money given Monday to Missourians for Worker Freedom is unknown. That's because nonprofits, such as Greitens' A New Missouri Inc., aren't required to disclose donors.

Greitens' political team founded the nonprofit in February, the same month the governor signed a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees. Since then, it's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars promoting the governor and attacking his political enemies.

The governor's campaign finance director also is helping raise money for another right-to-work focused PAC, called Liberty Alliance, which has the same mailing address as Missourians for Worker Freedom.

 

Tags: 
Governor Eric Greitens
right to work
PACs

Related Content

Governor Greitens Announces Website to Cut Government Red Tape

By Jul 12, 2017
Eric Greitens
Dave Ingraham / Flickr

Gov. Eric Greitens says his administration wants to hear suggestions from Missouri citizens on how the state can reduce government red tape.

Greitens on Wednesday announced the launch of a website, www.NoMORedTape.com. The website allows Missourians to submit recommendations to reduce what Greitens calls burdensome regulations.

The governor says government red tape kills jobs and hurts working families. He says the state has more than 113,000 regulatory requirements, using more than 7.5 million words.

Missouri Governor Signs Bill on College Police Training

By Jun 21, 2017
Jason Rojas / Flickr

Aspiring Missouri college police officers will face the same training as other future cops under a bill signed by the governor.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday signed the legislation. Current law calls for at least 320 hours of training for college police compared to at least 470 hours for most other aspiring officers.

The bill also will give community college police officers the ability to enforce traffic rules, such as speed limits, on campus. Only university police now have that authority.

The legislation takes effect Aug. 28.