Hawley Campaign to Return Donation from Resigned Senator

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's spokeswoman says the campaign will return $1,000 from a former U.S. senator who resigned decades ago amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Campaign finance records show Bob Packwood donated to Hawley last month. Packwood resigned in 1995 after the Senate Ethics Committee voted to expel him. Women accused Packwood of unwanted sexual advances that included touching and kissing.

Hawley spokeswoman Kelli Ford on Tuesday said the Republican's campaign will return Packwood's donation.

Republicans attacked Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill over earlier donations from former Sen. Al Franken's leadership PAC. McCaskill donated the $30,000 to charity and denounced Franken. But Republicans continued to criticize her for keeping donations from a fundraiser featuring Franken.