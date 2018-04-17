Hawley: Evidence exists to charge Greitens for obtaining charity fundraising list

Attorney General Josh Hawley is asking the St. Louis circuit attorney to file criminal charges against Gov. Eric Greitens for allegedly illegally obtaining a fundraising list from a charity he founded for political purposes.

It marks the latest legal blow for the GOP chief executive, who is also facing felony invasion of privacy charges for allegedly taking a semi-nude photo of a woman with whom he had an affair.



This particular matter stems from Greitens’ successful 2016 campaign for governor. It involves how his campaign received a fundraising list from The Mission Continues — a veterans charity that Greitens helped found before he ran for office. Hawley announced on Tuesday that his office had evidence that Greitens illegally obtained that fundraising list. The Mission Continues has adamantly denied giving the donor list to the Greitens campaign.

“Evidence now in our possession would likely support a finding of probable cause that Mr. Greitens obtained an electronic donor list given by The Mission Continues for that organization’s internal purposes,” Hawley said. “Mr. Greitens however used that list for political fundraising. He transmitted that list for political fundraising. And he did all of this without the permission of The Mission Continues.”

But Hawley said his office doesn’t have jurisdiction to file charges. He said he’s forwarding the evidence to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, so she can make a decision before statute of limitations run out.

“The evidence also indicates that conduct committed by Mr. Grietens falls within the statute of limitations. So it can be charged and prosecuted,” Hawley said. “But the deadline for the statute of limitations is fast approaching. And so, a charging decision must be made very soon.”

An attorney representing Greitens’ campaign did not immediately return an email seeking comment.



Loading...

In an email to St. Louis Public Radio, Gardner's spokeswoman said: "Yesterday, prosecutors in the Circuit Attorney’s Office met with members of the Attorney General’s team. The AG’s team provided information they have gathered to us, and we are reviewing the evidence. We can’t discuss any specifics at this time, as the investigation is ongoing."

If proven, Hawley said these acts could amount to unauthorized use and taking of property — “in this case electronic property.” And given the value of the list in question, Hawley said, the offense amounts to a felony.

A campaign charge

Hawley’s press conference comes as Greitens is under increasing pressure to resign. He faced bipartisan calls to step down last week after the release of a graphic House report on his conduct. He’s called allegations of sexual and physical abuse on that report “lies” and a “witch hunt.”

He's also facing felony invasion of privacy charges for taking a semi-nude photo of the woman without her consent. A judge is set to rule on Thursday whether to dismiss that case.

But The Mission Continues fundraising list controversy has dogged him since he ran for governor in 2016.

In October of that year, the Associated Press reported that Greitens raised close to $2 million from people that also donated to The Mission Continues. The wire service obtained a spreadsheet showing the names, email addresses and phone numbers of people who gave at least $1,000 to The Mission Continues.

After initially denying that his campaign worked off a Mission Continues donor list, Greitens’ campaign ended up paying a $100 fine to the Missouri Ethics Commission. It amended its campaign-finance reports to show a $600 in-kind donation from former campaign manager Danny Laub.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this year that Greitens’ former assistant sent the fundraising list to the Greitens campaign. That disclosure prompted former Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple to file an ethics complaint asking the MEC to refer Greitens for criminal prosecution.

The Mission Continues development could provide ammunition for lawmakers to impeach Greitens. In a statement, House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, said "the evidence that Eric Greitens is unfit to serve as governor mounts."

"He should spare himself and the people of Missouri the ordeal of impeachment proceedings and resign without further delay," McCann Beatty said. "If Greitens continues to stubbornly cling to power, the House must immediately act to initiate his ultimate removal from office.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

