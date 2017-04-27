House Bill Aims to Provide Adults with a High School Diploma

A bill moving through the Missouri Senate would give adults another chance to work toward a high school diploma.

House Bill 680 would establish four adult high schools in Missouri. Anyone over the age of 21 would be eligible to attend a two-year program that would leave them with a diploma rather than a GED.

Republican Rep. Travis Fitzwater introduced the bill in January 2017.

“Studies show that GEDs don’t create the same income potential for you as a high school diploma does,” Fitzwater said. “The intent of the bill is to ensure that not only will they get a high school diploma but that they will get local workforce training certifications as well.”

The bill has received bi-partisan support. While Fitzwater is a republican, many democrats in the house and senate have co-sponsored the bill.

“I felt like adults needed an area where they can actually concentrate on getting their high school diploma; not only getting their diploma but also being able to get some industrial degree of some sort or certificate” Rep. Karla May said. “It’s just another outlet for people to have the opportunity to change directions.”

Current Missouri legislation allows adults over the age of 21 to get a GED but not a high school diploma. While GED’s are supposed to carry the same weight as a diploma, co-sponsor of the bill Rep. Clem Smith says that there is a stigma attached to them.

“Even though the two are the same, I think there’s still a preference from some employers to see that someone actually went through the traditional way of obtaining a diploma,” Smith said.

According to the bill, if passed, the schools would be located in or around St. Louis City, Butler County, Greene County and Boone County.

Beyond providing a basic high school curriculum, the bill mandates that students receive access to industry certifications and job placement services. Schools will also be expected to partner with a state-supported post-secondary education institution to facilitate a positive learning experience.

The establishment and operation of the schools would be handled by a nonprofit organization selected by the Missouri Office of Administration through a competitive bidding process.

Organizations interested in bidding for the school’s contract must demonstrate an ability to establish four adult high schools within 21 months of receiving the license and a willingness to invest a minimum of $2 million for necessary infrastructure.

Bidding organizations must also create a plan for assisting students in overcoming barriers and provide on-site child care for students.