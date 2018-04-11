House Panel to Release Greitens Report on Wednesday

A special legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it will release its report Wednesday.

A news release from the Missouri House says the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight is scheduled to release its findings at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.

The Republican governor is charged with felony invasion of privacy and awaits trial next month. He's accused of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a woman with whom he had an affair while she was partially nude.

The woman says Greitens threatened to make the photo public if she ever revealed the affair that happened in 2015, before Greitens was elected.