Incumbent Michael Trapp Runs Against Paul Love in Second Ward City Council Election

Columbia voters will cast their ballots in the Second Ward City Council election Tuesday. Incumbent Michael Trapp is running against challenger Paul Love for the second time. Trapp says he hopes voters consider his strong track record in public safety.

“We’ve brought a Northside police station that’s gonna open in 2020, we have two community outreach unit officers who are showing the promises of community policing in the second ward and around our most vulnerable areas of the city.” Trapp said.

But Love says the greatest need in the second ward is public safety. He said one of his motivations for running is the number of gun fire incidents occurring in the Second Ward, according to a report from the Columbia Missourian.

Love was arrested for a DWI last week, which he attributed to diabetes complications.

If Trapp wins, this will be his third term in office.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m to 7 p.m.