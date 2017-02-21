Related Program: 
Intersection

Intersection - A Conversation with District 44 Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch

By & 10 minutes ago

This week on Intersection, we talk with Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch about her first session in the Missouri General Assembly. Republican Reisch represents District 44, which includes Northeast Columbia, Hallsville, Sturgeon and Centralia.The seat was formerly occupied by Caleb Rowden, who now occupies the 19th District seat in the Missouri Senate.

Listen to the full show here:

After this show ran, a listener wrote in asking how a family Rep. Reisch references in this interview could have a low income but not qualify for Medicaid, the number of insurers on the Affordable Care Act marketplace in Missouri, and high deductible healthcare plans. To help answer those questions, we spoke with KBIA health reporter Bram Sable Smith. 


Intersection's producers are Claire Banderas, Kelly Palecek and Abby Ivory-Ganja.

