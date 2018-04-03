Jefferson City Elects New Council Members, Board of Education Members

Five seats on Jefferson City's City Council and two seats on the Board of Education for Jefferson City Public Schools were up for election on Tuesday.

Jon Hensley won the only contested race for City Council in Ward 5. He came in with 46 percent of the vote against Jim Crabtree and Ashley Jones-Kaufman. Hensley currently serves as general counsel at the Missouri State Treasurer's Office. He said he hopes to address some of the points in his campaign platform as a council member.

"It's economic growth through talent retention. It's storm water and other infrastructure, concerns with code enforcement and economic opportunity concerns. These were common things raised by residents in all corner of the fifth ward when I went around meeting people during the campaign, and now as one of their elected representatives, it's my responsibility to get to work on them," Hensley said

Four candidates were vying for two spots on the Board of Education for Jefferson City Public Schools, which was on the ballot in Callaway and Cole Counties. Newcomers Ken Enloe and Lindsay Rowden won the seats on the board against incumbents Pam Murray and Michael Couty.

Enloe said he and Rowden were involved in campaigning for the J+C bond issue last year, and he thinks that gave them the edge over the incumbents.

“We were very outfront. We worked right in the trenches, knocked on doors, put up signs, talked to the community. You know, we were on the front lines in the community to pass the J+C bond issue.”

Enloe says he’ll be working on Jefferson City’s new high school and school safety issues.

View election results in Cole County here. View election results in Callaway County here.