Jefferson City Plans Renovations for the Missouri State Penitentiary

Missouri and Jefferson City officials have been planning renovations on the Missouri State Penitentiary since before it closed in 2004. However, the development project was constantly dismissed as a priority.

Rep. Mike Bernskoetter proposed SB 486 which transfers ownership of the nearly 32 acres around the penitentiary from the state to Jefferson City. The bill received initial approval from the state Senate in March and final approval from the state House on Monday. Bernskoetter said this approval is a major step toward the bill’s success.

“We’ve had committees, task forces and commissions and all these different groups and people that have talked about developing this project for years,” Bernskoetter said. “To finally get it through both bodies is a pretty amazing feeling.”

Next, the bill goes to Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk. If approved, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says the city is ready to begin renovations. Tergin and her team have created a master plan for the new tourism services surrounding the historic site.

“By investing in an infrastructure and development of the site, we really feel like that will be a great complement to the historic buildings that are already there that thousands of people are coming to tour and visit,” Tergin said.

Last year, nearly 34,000 tourists brought in approximately $3 million. Tergin hopes the renovations will encourage tourism and increase profits.