Judge Orders Howard County Coroner to Release Transcript from Suicide Inquest

A judge ordered the Howard County coroner this week to release the transcript of an inquest that determined a Fayette teenager killed himself after persistent bullying.

Howard County officials said after the judge's ruling on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling. Attorney Richard Hicks said the coroner's office will not follow the order because of the appeal.

The inquest in February found that bullying from the manager of a Dairy Queen where 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner worked was the principal reason he killed himself in December 2016. Witnesses at the inquest said Suttner also was bullied at school.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Glasgow School District asked for access to the public records after the inquest but the coroner's office has refused to release the records.

