Judge to Rule on Request to Dismiss Greitens Indictment

By 6 minutes ago

Credit paparutzi / Flickr

A St. Louis judge is set to rule on a request from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to dismiss a felony criminal indictment due to mistakes by the prosecutor and an investigator.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison has said he will announce his ruling in a court session Thursday.

Greitens was indicted in February on a charge of invasion of privacy. He's accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

Attorneys for Greitens contend that a private investigator hired by the prosecutor has repeatedly lied to the court. They also allege that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner knew he lied, and that her office has withheld evidence from the defense.

Related Content

If Greitens doesn’t go, his fellow Republicans may show him the door anyway

By Apr 12, 2018

State Rep. Kathie Conway was one of the first Republican lawmakers to suggest that Gov. Eric Greitens resign.

It was a move that set her apart from most of her Republican and Democratic colleagues, many of whom wanted to wait for more information to come out about a 2015 extramarital affair.

Now, high-ranking members of both parties have joined Conway in calling for Greitens to leave after a startling House committee report. But Conway isn’t saying ‘I told you so.’ Instead, she’s lamenting how his refusal to step down may affect the business of state government.