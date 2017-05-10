The Kansas City Chiefs Cut Recently Signed Linebacker

A grand jury indicted former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene for weapon possession for a December shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey where Greene is from.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the linebacker on Tuesday. Greene signed with the team in January. His lawyer wasn't immediately available for comment.

NJ.com reports a criminal complaint says Greene was seen on camera handing a gun to another man who fired into a crowd. His co-defendant was charged with aggravated assault, but the extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Greene last played a game in 2014 for the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in 2013.