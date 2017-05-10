Kansas City Power and Light to Receive an Increase in Rates

State regulators have approved a $32.5 million rate increase for Kansas City Power and Light to offset the utility's costs of providing service.

The Missouri Public Service Commission announced yesterday the rate increase would cost the average residential customer about $4 a month.

The decision also continues a fuel adjustment clause that allows Kansas City Power and Light to adjust customer bills up to twice a year to reflect any change in its fuel and purchased power costs. The utility also will continue a low-income residential customer assistance program.