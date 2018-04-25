KBIA Wins 9 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio and Television Digital News Association has awarded KBIA nine regional Edward R. Murrow awards for our work as a small-market radio station in Region 5. These awards recognize "the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world."

The nine awards in 2018 account for the second highest total KBIA has received in a single year, and the third most of any small market radio station in the country this year. In 2017 KBIA won 10 regional Murrows, the most of any small market radio station in the country that year.

The 2018 awards are:

-Overall Excellence (the 4th year in a row KBIA has won this award in the regional competition). You can see the entry here.

-Website (the 6th year in a row KBIA has won this award in the regional competition)

-Excellence in Writing –Erin McKinstry, for her writing on these two stories (1,2)

-News Documentary – The Legacy of Lead

-Excellence in Innovation: Access Missouri.

-Investigative Reporting: Vulnerable Rural Hospitals Face Tough Decisions on Profitable But Questionable Billing Schemes.

-News Series: Urgent for Care: Can Missouri’s Poorest County Keep Its Hospital Alive?.

-Continuing Coverage: Urgent for Care: Can Missouri’s Poorest County Keep Its Hospital Alive?.

-Use of Video: What Are Pesticides and How are They Used?

There are 16 categories in each regional competition. KBIA's region includes Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. The entries in these nine categories will go on to the national competition against the winning entries from other regions. Those winners will be announced in June.

KBIA has won a national Edward R. Murrow award in each of the last 4 years, winning for Excellence in Innovation in 2017, Best Website in 2016, Feature Reporting in 2015, and Best Website in 2014. A KBIA student reporter also won the national Student Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Audio Reporting in 2017.