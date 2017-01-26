Krewson amasses the most cash for primary battle to be St. Louis' next mayor

St. Louis mayoral candidate Lyda Krewson appears to be heading into the final stretch of the primary contest with a huge financial edge over her Democratic rivals.

Krewson’s latest report, filed Thursday, shows the 28th Ward alderman with $576,199.41 in the bank. She began running TV ads on Wednesday, and a spokesman says she will be running the ads until the March 7 primary. About a quarter of Krewson's money was raised just during the last three weeks.



Her closest financial competitor may be Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, who reported $254,529.68 on hand.

Alderman Antonio French reported only $209.88 in the bank.

The other two major Democratic contenders – City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Jeffery Boyd – appeared to have missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Candidates can mail in reports, but their postmarks can be no later than the day before the deadline.

Boyd filed an optional report about a week ago, which showed him with about $34,000 in the bank. Jones did not file that optional report, due Jan. 17, so her campaign finances are unknown.

The contenders' bank accounts are key now, because it shows how much they have to spend on any TV or radio ads during the final weeks of the campaign. French's report shows that he already has amassed a debt of close to $40,000. Krewson reported no debt, while Reed reported a debt of $13,000.

Although there are a handful of Republican and Green Party candidates for mayor, the Democratic victor in the March primary is expected to have a huge edge, since the bulk of the city's voters cast Democratic ballots. That's even true of Republican-leaning voters, when it comes to contests for city offices.

