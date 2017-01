A private plane ended up belly down on a runway at Columbia Regional Airport yesterday after its landing gear failed. 

According to a press release from the airport, The twin engine aircraft had landed successfully, and was taxiing off the runway around 2:30 p.m. Monday when the gear failed and the plane collapsed to the ground. The four people on the plane were unharmed, and no fire occurred.

A commercial flight was delayed by about 5 hours while the plane was removed.