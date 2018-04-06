Local Composer Awarded Prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship

A Columbia-based composer won a prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship yesterday.

Yoshiaki Onishi is a contemporary classical composer and one of 175 scholars, artists and scientists awarded a spot in the Fellows class of 2018. He is one of 12 recipients in the music composition category.

“I could not believe it when I received the email,” Onishi said. “I still have to take some time to get used to the idea.”

The 36-year-old Japanese-American credits his big moment to a long list of mentors who supported his ambition to make music.

“There are so many people I am indebted to,” he said.

He plans to use the grant to travel to meet other musicians, research instrumentation and ultimately compose an orchestra piece.