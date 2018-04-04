Maledy, Blackburn Win Columbia Board of Education Race, Bond Issue Passes

Cheering at Teresa Maledy’s watch party may have only started after the final votes were counted, but the candidate had pulled ahead well before then.

“The campaign even though it’s been outside of my comfort-zone I’ve been overwhelmed with the type of support and really people who were enthusiastic about me running. So that feels great, and I want to make sure I work hard for them.”

She says her priorities include closing the achievement gap, retaining good teachers and making sure the district maintains the trust and support of the community.

Monica Miller had eyes focused to the front of the room where the results were projected on a large screen. She’s the chairwoman of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association PAC, which endorsed Maledy.

“She has already shown that she is a strong advocate for Columbia Public Schools and for public schools. And that is something that is desperately needed not only in our community, but in our nation.”

But winning a spot on the board wasn’t the only thing Maledy was excited about.

Also on the ballot was a 30 million dollar bond issue that passed with 83 percent of the vote. This will continue the existing 98-cent portion of the school district tax levy to pay for facility improvements and a new middle school.

Christine King was the only incumbent member who ran for the Columbia Board of Education.

King hugged her friends at the end of the watch party. She served three terms on the board, but will not be running again.

“Even if I would have won, I wasn’t going to run again,” she said. “Twelve years would have been enough… I would, honestly to be still involved in some boundary discussions on that committee.”

Being involved is also what Susan Blackburn wanted to do after retiring from teaching. She, and Maledy were the two newcomers to the board. Blackburn looks forward to using her experience to serve the community.

“We have a fabulous community” Blackburn said. “I want to work really hard for them. I wanted to make sure I am out listening to the community, learning from other board members and I have a strong focus on student achievement and school safety.”