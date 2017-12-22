Man Acquitted of Murder After 8 Years in Prison Sues Police

A Missouri man acquitted of murder after eight years behind bars has filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Michael Amick and his wife, Sara, a teacher, filed the federal lawsuit Dec. 8 in the Western District of Missouri, one year after winning his freedom. It accused southern Missouri officials of making false reports, fabricating evidence and failing to interview witnesses.

Michael Amick initially was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree arson in the 2008 death of his wife's grandmother, 67-year-old Leona Maxine Vaughan. She was shot and burned in Oregon County, near the Arkansas border.

After the Missouri Supreme Court ordered a retrial, Amick was acquitted by a new jury. The Post-Dispatch couldn't reach the Oregon County Sheriff for comment.