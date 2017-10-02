McCaskill Wants to Speak to Trump about Sexual Assault

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill wants to speak with President Donald Trump about campus sexual assault policy.

In a letter today, McCaskill both criticized the administration's handling of the issue so far and asked to talk with him about working together on new policy.

McCaskill said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' decision to roll back former President Barack Obama's administration policy on investigating campus sexual assaults is confusing for colleges. McCaskill says it also fails to offer needed support for survivors of sexual assault.

DeVos has said the policy was unfairly skewed against those accused of assault.

McCaskill says she now wants to talk with Trump about bipartisan solutions and a bill she's sponsoring about campus sexual assault.