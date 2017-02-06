Missouri to Become the 28th Right-to-Work State This Summer

Missouri will become a right-to-work state this summer. Governor Eric Greitens (GRY-tens) has signed the legislation today at three ceremonies around the state that bars unions and employers from forcing all employees in a bargaining unit, including non-union members, to pay union dues and fees. The first ceremony today (Monday) was briefly disrupted by about 10 pro-union demonstrators in Springfield:

Greitens ignored the protesters, who were escorted out. He also held a signing ceremony in Poplar Bluff, and has one more scheduled this afternoon at the Missouri Capitol.