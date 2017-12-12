Missouri Commission OKs 2 Concentrated Animal Feeding Farms

Farm-friendly members of Missouri's Clean Water Commission have voted to allow two new concentrated animal feeding operations.

The Tuesday votes came after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens last week appointed three new members to the board with agricultural ties.

At issue are permits for RNR Farms in McDonald County and Trenton Farms in Grundy County that the Department of Natural Resources granted last year. Neighbors worried about pollution fought against them.

Commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of RNR Farms and 4-0 in favor of Trenton Farms. Commissioner John "Ben" Hurst is the Missouri Farm Bureau president's son and recused himself.

The Water Commission's approval means the farms can move forward, but chairwoman Ashley McCarty says opponents still have options to appeal the farms.