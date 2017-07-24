Missouri Democrats Try Again to Stop In-Home, Nursing Cuts

By 54 minutes ago

Credit File / KBIA

  Some Democratic Missouri lawmakers are reviving efforts to prevent cuts to in-home and nursing care for the elderly and disabled.

The Republican-led Legislature passed a bill this year to restore funding for about 8,300 seniors and disabled people at risk of losing in-home and nursing care through a Medicaid program. But Republican Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed that bill.

In response, three House Democrats on Monday asked the state not to request a federal waiver to cut services. Democratic Springfield Rep. Crystal Quade and others also said lawmakers should try to override Greitens' veto.

Lawmakers have a chance at overriding the governor in September, but it's unclear whether there will be enough support if there's a vote. The measure passed the House in May without enough votes for an override.

Tags: 
in-home care
Missouri House
missouri democrats

Related Content

Missouri Senate Budget Leader Wants to Put a Break on Budget Plans

By Apr 12, 2017
missouri house floor
File Photo / KBIA News

Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown said yesterday that he wants to put a break on House plans to provide K-12 schools the full amount of basic aid called for under state law.

Brown says he wants to wait because the House budget plan depends on a proposal to eliminate a tax break for seniors and disabled renters.

Brown also disagrees with a House decision to cut money for most colleges and universities by about 6.6 percent and slash the University of Missouri System 9 percent.