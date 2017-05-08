Missouri Department of Natural Resources Waives Some of its Regulations

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has temporarily waived some of its solid waste disposal and air pollution regulations in the wake of heavy flooding.

The one-month waiver gives Missouri residents and communities affected by recent flooding greater flexibility in their clean-up efforts.

The waiver allows residents to dispose of damaged appliances in some landfills – where they would not normally be allowed. It also allows for the burning of vegetation on the property from which it came.

Spokesperson Renee Bungart said the department is also encouraging residents to report any propane tanks that may have been dislocated by the flooding.

“We actually found one hanging from a tree near Van Buren today and so we’re going around and collecting those,” Bungart said.

Residents should contact their local agencies for more specific information on the waiver, which will be in effect until June 4.