Missouri Electors Met With Cheers, Criticism

Missouri's electors who voted for President-elect Donald Trump have received a mixed response from onlookers.

Supporters in the Capitol clapped and cheered when the state's 10 electors all cast their ballots for Trump.

An opponent in the crowded Senate Lounge called out "justice for all" after the vote took place. A woman in response told the man to "get over it."

The votes for Trump were expected, although opponents looking to block the president-elect from taking office had hoped some electors would change their minds.

Dozens of protesters had turned out with signs asking electors to vote their conscience.

After the vote, the Capitol quickly fell silent. It was mostly quiet in an overflow room of spectators. One man shook his head in disappointment.