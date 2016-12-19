Missouri Electors Met With Cheers, Criticism

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Via Flickr user Gage Skidmore

Missouri's electors who voted for President-elect Donald Trump have received a mixed response from onlookers.

Supporters in the Capitol clapped and cheered when the state's 10 electors all cast their ballots for Trump.

An opponent in the crowded Senate Lounge called out "justice for all" after the vote took place. A woman in response told the man to "get over it."

The votes for Trump were expected, although opponents looking to block the president-elect from taking office had hoped some electors would change their minds.

Dozens of protesters had turned out with signs asking electors to vote their conscience.

After the vote, the Capitol quickly fell silent. It was mostly quiet in an overflow room of spectators. One man shook his head in disappointment.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
electoral college

Related Content

Missouri Electors Set to Cast Votes for Next President

By Dec 19, 2016
David Shane / Flickr

 Missouri's Republican electors soon will gather to cast their votes for the next president of the United States.

The state's 10 GOP electors are set to vote this afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Capitol.

Eight electors interviewed by The Associated Press said they'll vote for Republican President-elect Donald Trump. AP was unable to interview the two other electors.

The voting process has lasted mere minutes in past Missouri elections.

But this year it's being closely watched following an outpouring of pressure from those hoping to stop Trump from taking office.

Commentary: Thoughts After Unexpected Election Results

By & Terry Smith Nov 18, 2016

Well.  I did not see this election coming.  I take no comfort in being in good company.  The evidence was in plain sight.  I chose to discount or ignore it, because I was wed to old ways of thinking.  Clearly many of the analytics we use in elections are obsolete or irrelevant or both.  This applies especially to polls, whose problems I have been talking about in this space for some time.