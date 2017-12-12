Missouri Enrolls in New Study on Foster Parents

Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says the state is enrolled in a new study on foster parent recruitment and retention.

Greitens said Monday that the study is focused on finding out why people decide to become foster parents, what makes them continue and what influences their decision to stop.

Greitens says national statistics show most foster parents quit within a year. She says she wants to address problems that drive foster parents out of the program.

Greitens said the National Council for Adoption is funding the study, which is being done with the Missouri Children's Division.

The first lady has said the adoption of her younger sister influenced her interest in foster care and adoption; issues she and the governor have said are priorities.