Missouri Gov. Greitens calls special legislative session on Noranda smeltering plant

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City next week to consider legislation aimed at boosting the chances that the southeast Missouri Noranda aluminum smelter plant will reopen and that a new steel plant will be built.

Gov. Eric Greitens made the announcement Thursday in a news release.

He wants the General Assembly to approve a bill, which died during the last week of the regular session, that would allow the state’s Public Service Commission to negotiate lower utility rates for the two projects. Ameren, which would provide the electrical power, long has argued that lower rates for commercial projects means higher rates for other consumers.

The House voted 148-2 for an amendment by Republican Rep. Don Rone of Portageville that authorizes the PSC to pursue the matter, but the Senate failed to act.

Rone said other states were seeking to woo the steel plant near New Madrid, in the southeast corner of the state, and that Missouri needed to act fast. In an emotional speech, he told lawmakers that the two projects could provide 500 jobs to an area hard hit by the Noranda plant closing last year.

"Some career politicians failed to do their jobs and then went home. That’s wrong. We’re cancelling their summer vacations and calling a special session to get this done," Greitens said.

Noranda had been southeast Missouri’s largest source of jobs — about 900 people. It had closed because of the decline in aluminum prices. Noranda also had been the state’s largest consumer of electrical power, needing on a typical day as much power as the entire city of Springfield, according to Ameren.

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies