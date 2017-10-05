Missouri Group Considers Hyperloop Transportation Route

Missouri has re-emerged as a potential location for a Hyperloop track despite not earning a spot last month in a top 10 list of possible future routes for the mode of transportation.

The Kansas City Star reports that Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds. Hyperloop One is a company working to commercialize Hyperloop transportation.

The company and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that a public-private coalition has formed to reconsider a route in Missouri. The coalition aims to conduct a feasibility study of a route linking Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Hyperloop One estimates a route from Kansas City to St. Louis would take 31 minutes to traverse.