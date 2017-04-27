Missouri House OKs Payouts for Extra Expenses

Missouri representatives have approved that the state pay an extra $241 million in unexpected expenses for this fiscal year.

House members voted 143-7 in favor of the supplemental budget Wednesday. It soon will go to the governor's desk.

Most of the money comes from federal funds, and most of it will go toward unexpected Medicaid expenses. About $44 million comes from state general revenue.

The state has allocated about $10 million to the Department of Transportation for vehicle replacements and equipment improvements.

It also adds $80,000 for a new law requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID at polls, with some exceptions. The state must pay for identification for those who don't already have adequate IDs.