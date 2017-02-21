Missouri Pays $52M in 5 Years to Settle Lawsuits

Information from the attorney general's office shows that Missouri has paid more than $52 million over the last five years to settle lawsuits against various state agencies.

The Kansas City Star reports the House budget committee received the list of settlements just before a public hearing on a bill that would require the attorney general to submit a monthly report to the Legislature detailing all activity regarding the state legal expense fund.

The fund is used to settle lawsuits against the state.

Most of the settlements pertain to litigation involving some type of discrimination. Of the 24 settlements paid out since the fiscal year began in July, 18 cases involved allegations of discrimination, harassment or retaliation.

The $52 million figure doesn't include jury awards to plaintiffs that are still on appeal and haven't been paid out.