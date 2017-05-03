Missouri River Flooding Causes Town to Evacuate Near St. Louis

Residents are being asked to evacuate a small Missouri town because the rain-swollen Missouri River is threatening to topple a nearby levee.

City officials are urging West Alton's roughly 500 residents to leave as heavy rain continues to hit the area about 20 miles north of St. Louis.

Another levee breached earlier Wednesday in Franklin County, southwest of the city, though the flooding affected mostly farmland.

Steady rain is ongoing in parts of Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois that were hit hard by torrential rains over the weekend. The National Weather Service says 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across the region through Thursday.