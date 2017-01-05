Missouri Spending $415,000 on Capitol Security Improvements

Missouri has spent more than $415,000 to buy and install new security equipment at the state Capitol.

Starting Tuesday, visitors will be required to pass through metal detectors at the Capitol. State employees who work in the building will be allowed to use electronic identification cards to enter through locked doors.

Contract figures provided to The Associated Press show the state has purchased three pass-through metal detectors, only two of which have been installed so far. The costs also include 25 hand-held metal-detector wands and equipment for the electronic badge scanners at locked doors.

The security improvements were initiated by Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, who takes office Monday.

They're being funded from a $40 million bond issue for Capitol repairs and renovations authorized in the 2016 budget.