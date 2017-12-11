Moberly Correctional Center Earning Recognition for Veteran Rehab Program

A veteran’s ward in a Missouri prison is earning recognition for veteran rehabilitation.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Missouri Veterans Project began at the Moberly Correctional Center six months ago. Its success has led to the establishment of similar programs at prisons in Jefferson City, Potosi and­­­ Boonville.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann says mental health treatment for veterans is different than treatment for others, which led the department to try housing veterans together.

The ward offers staff-led training and classes on topics including mental health, parenting, anger management, cognitive behavior training, and victim impact, with a goal to help offenders prepare for release.