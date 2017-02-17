Monday: Legal Roundtable – Discussing actions by Trump, Greitens, Slay and more

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law.

Joining the panel this time around:

Daniel Epps, J.D., Associate Professor of Law, Washington University

William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Of the many issues the panel will discuss:

President Trump’s executive orders on immigration

President Trump’s SCOTUS nomination

President Trump’s cabinet confirmations

Missouri Supreme Court and Governor Greitens’ pick for a replacement for Judge Richard Teitelman

A challenge for ‘right to work’ in Missouri?

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will work at law firm after he leaves office

