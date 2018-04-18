Morel Hunting Season Begins in Missouri

Mid-April to early May is the only time you can hunt for morels in mid-Missouri. The safe-to-eat mushrooms with a distinct shape can be found all over the state.

The fungi have attracted people who search for them every year because of their flavor and re-sale value.

Ron Cook is the founder of the Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page, which has over 80,000 followers.

“Everybody loves to get on there, and look at the photos and basically show off what they’ve found and just have a place to congregate and talk about something they enjoy and have a passion with.” Cook said.

Morels are usually found under dying elm trees and living white ashes and cottonwoods, as well as under tulip poplars, oaks and hickories, according the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Adam Doerhoff works for the Missouri Department of Conservation in Boone County.

“Morels are always gonna be on the ground. But it’s hard telling where they’re gonna be. And where they were one day they may not be the next and vice versa. So don’t be discouraged if you don’t have a good mushroom hunt.” Doerhoff said.

There are poisonous mushrooms that look similar to morels, so double check before eating anything you find.

More information on different species of morels can be found on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.