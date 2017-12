UPDATE: As of 4:17 p.m., MU Alert reports that the bomb threat has been cleared. No suspicious or explosive device was found. Campus is back to operating under normal conditions.

MU Alert reported a bomb threat at the Hearnes Center shuttle bus stop at 3:37 p.m. Police are investigating.

The bus stop has been evacuated and traffic is being rerouted. MU Alert is advising people to stay away from the area.