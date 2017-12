The University of Missouri announced today that its endowment has surpassed $1 billion, according to a news release.

MU’s endowment reached a record high through private gifts and stock market growth. The endowment has grown by more than $400 million during the Mizzou: Our Time to Lead Campaign, which launched six years ago.

MU is the 37th public higher education institution to reach a one billion dollar endowment and is the seventh in the SEC to do the same.