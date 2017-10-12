The Muny celebrates its 100th season by staging many audience favorites

The Muny outdoor theater today announced a 100th season that honors its St. Louis heritage, classic musicals and the African-American rendition of Dorothy’s journey into Oz.

The banner season includes several favorites such as “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Theater-goers last saw the musical about the tribulations of a St. Louis family against the backdrop of the 1904 World’s Fair nine years ago.

The schedule also features “The Wiz,” the vintage musicals “Gypsy” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” and a pair of Tony award-winning Best Musicals: “Jersey Boys” and “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.”

For Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson, the lineup is a celebration of the theater's longevity.

“We wanted to go big for the 100th, and this season is really big,” Isaacson said in a news release. “It promises so many great nights of beauty, power, joy and passion.”

Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan said he’s excited about the focus of the 2018 commemorative season.

“I think these titles are a great nod to our history and future,” Reagan said.

The first performance on The Muny grounds took place in 1916 when the Pageant Drama Association presented William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” The following year, another group presented “Aida” at the site and in 1919, the city organized The Municipal Theatre Association.

The Muny has yet to announce specific dates for the 2018 shows.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

