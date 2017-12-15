Open Enrollment for ACA Marketplace Insurance Ends Friday

Friday is the last day to apply for health care in 2018 through the Affordable Care Act.

Missourians can apply online at healthcare.gov, over the phone or in person through an agent or broker. There are also several organizations in Columbia that can help people sign up, including Central Missouri Community Action, RAIN-Central Missouri and Boone Hospital Center.

A full list of agents, brokers and other organizations that can help is available on healthcare.gov and is searchable by ZIP code.

Cigna is the only health insurer offering plans through the government-run insurance marketplace in Boone County for 2018. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the only health insurer with exchange plans in the county for 2017, pulled out of Boone and several other counties across Missouri in September.

The 2018 open enrollment period began Nov. 1 for plans starting Jan. 1. About 250,000 Missouri residents signed up for care through the exchange during 2017 open enrollment, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

