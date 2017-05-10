Osage Beach Woman Pleads Guilty for Bank Fraud and Identity Theft

Twenty-seven-year-old Chrystal Bernstein of Osage Beach has pleaded guilty to single counts of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Bernstein obtained stolen mail and used stolen identities to cash and deposit the checks at banks in Boone and Camden counties from December 2016 to mid-February of this year.

When arrested in February, authorities say Bernstein had a driver's license, Social Security card and credit card bearing another person's name. After she was arrested again two weeks later, searchers found checks and money orders stolen from two additional victims.