Outgoing Missouri Democratic Governor Cautions Shift to the Left

Outgoing Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is warning the Democratic Party against veering to the left after the party's defeats in this year's elections.

Nixon told The Associated Press yesterday that the party needs to include those with more centrist values.

Nixon says identity politics can lead to exclusion and says it's wrong not to welcome those who enjoy sporting activities including shooting, hunting and fishing.

Democrats faced widespread losses in last month's elections, when Republican President-elect Donald Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Republicans also will take control of the governor's mansion when Nixon leaves office in January. He was barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Nixon suggested he and other current and former Democratic leaders might join forces to advocate for ways to broaden the party.