Today Paul Pepper and ANNE RIGGS talk about opera! Anne joins us from MOstly Opera, a program in Jefferson City that aims to bring opera to the forefront in the lives of children, and basically everyone who thinks that this type of theatre is a little too "high brow." See their debut performance of "Hansel and Gretel" later this month with the Jefferson City Symphony Orchestra. Watch for details! January 5, 2017
Paul Pepper: Anne Riggs, MOstly Opera, "Hansel and Gretel"
By Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago