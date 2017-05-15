Paul Pepper: Author David Collins, "Accidental Activists"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOE POLACCO, author, "Vina, A Brooklyn Memoir." Joe tells us how this tribute to his Italian mother came to be, and what he learned about her after her death. Plus, find out where you can meet Joe in person next Monday! At [5:12] JANE WHITESIDES, Executive Director, Missouri Symphony Society, invites everyone to this year's annual "Symphony of Toys" concert at the Missouri Theatre! With an appearance by Santa Claus, audience caroling, a "performance" by notable Columbians (including our esteemed host) and more, this event is sure to delight the whole family! December 12, 2016