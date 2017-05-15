Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Author David Collins, "Accidental Activists"

By Paul Pepper 1 minute ago
Today Paul Pepper visits with professor and author, DAVID COLLINS, about his book, "Accidental Activists: Mark Phariss, Vic Holmes and Their Fight for Marriage Equality in Texas." David tells us the story of his longtime friendship with Mark, a former student of his at Westminster College in the 1970s, and how that friendship turned to collaboration when Mark and his partner Vic decided to sue the state of Texas over marriage equality rights. May 15, 2017

