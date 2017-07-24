Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "Climate Action Plan"

Today Paul Pepper visits with BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager at the City of Columbia, about what Columbia's 'Climate Action Plan' means to the people of Mid-Missouri. Next month, the public is invited to attend a council meeting in which the Office of Sustainability will be presenting a comprehensive report that details efforts made by the citizens of Columbia to reduce carbon emissions, and a plan to continue those efforts into the future. Watch for details! July 24, 2017

