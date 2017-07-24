Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "Climate Action Plan"

Today Paul Pepper visits with the City of Columbia's BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager, and ERIC HEMPEL, Housing Specialist, about how much insulation you should have in your attic. Eric says your attic is the least expensive and most cost-effective room in your home to insulate. So how much should be up there; should I be able to see my rafters; and what difference does it all make are just some of the questions we get to the bottom of - watch! June 9, 2017