Paul Pepper: Barbie Banks, Stephens College Summer Camps & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

There's no excuse for boredom this summer thanks to the variety of camps offered by Stephens College. Filmmaking, fashion, gaming and more are just a few of the options available to girls and boys of all ages. BARBIE BANKS is here to tell us all about it! Plus, MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to join the League of Women Voters tomorrow afternoon at the Hy-Vee on Conley for another 'Lunch and Learn'! The topic this month: evaluating information in the age of fake news and alternative facts. [4:32] April 17, 2018
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago