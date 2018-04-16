Paul Pepper: Barbie Banks, Stephens College Summer Camps & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Today Paul Pepper visits with JENNIFER SNAWDER, RD, about National Nutrition Month! The theme this year is "Going Further with Food." How do we do that? Jennifer says it's as easy as making sure you eat a balanced breakfast, and/or that you're packing a light snack while out running errands. Also, find out more about an event (later this month) titled "Which Milk Is Right For Me?" At [4:22] MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to a special candidate forum March 13th at the Columbia Public Library. This event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, is your chance to hear from those running for public office ahead of the general elections on April 3rd. March 6, 2018