Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Singing Valentines 2017" (Performance)

By Paul Pepper 23 minutes ago
Today Paul Pepper welcomes back the Boone County Hams - who, once again, are offering to serenade your sweetheart for Valentine's Day! Details on that, plus performances of "Let Me Call You Sweetheart/Heart of My Heart" at [2:39] and "My Wild Irish Rose" at [6:34]. Want to be a part of the Boonslick Chordbusters (the group from which the 'Hams' are a spin-off)? Details on that, too! Watch! February 9, 2016

Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Harmony for the Holidays 2016" (Performance)

By Paul Pepper Nov 30, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back local barbershop quartet, the Boone County Hams! They give us a sneak preview of this Saturday's "Harmony for the Holidays" concert at Missouri Theatre, performing "O Come All Ye Faithful" [2:30] and "Mary Had a Baby" [6:23]  - watch! November 30, 2016

Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Singing Valentines 2016" (Performance)

By Paul Pepper Feb 11, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back the Boone County Hams - who, once again, are offering to serenade your sweetheart for Valentine's Day! Details on that, plus performances of "Let Me Call You Sweetheart/Heart of My Heart" [1:16]; "Down Our Way" [3:50]; and "Sweet and Lovely" [5:45]. Watch! February 11, 2016

Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Benefit Concert for African Children's Choir" (Performance)

By Paul Pepper Feb 23, 2015

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back the Boone County Hams! They're hosting a benefit concert for the African Children's Choir this Wednesday in Columbia, and you're invited! Watch for details. Check out their in-studio performances at [3:27] and [5:22]! February 23, 2015